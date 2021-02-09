Piers Morgan Confronts ‘Bonkers’ Sarah Palin for Not Accepting Biden Won

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan furiously clashed with Sarah Palin on Tuesday morning after the former Republican vice-presidential nominee repeatedly refused to accept that President Joe Biden won last year’s election fair and square, calling the former Alaska governor “totally bonkers” at one point.

During a chaotic interview focused on the Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, Morgan noted that Trump’s persistent pushing of the “Big Lie”—that the election was “stolen” from him—was a driving motivation behind the Jan. 6 insurrectionist mob storming the U.S. Capitol.

Palin, meanwhile, refused to accept that Trump had any responsibility for the rioting that left five dead, including a police officer, instead saying the “idiots who did storm the Capitol,” some of whom have blamed Trump for inciting them, are “a symptom of a societal problem where people cannot take responsibility” for their actions.

“The media has made it sound like President Trump instigated criminal activity, which is bull,” the former GOP vice-presidential pick declared. (Hours after the Jan. 6 attack, Palin falsely accused antifa of being behind the violence.)

“There is no question they were whipped up to because they believed their president, who told them the election had been stolen, fraudulently stolen. That was a lie, wasn’t it?” Morgan pressed.

“The president has been insisting, so many Americans have been insisting, that our elections are run legally, and transparently,” Palin responded. “And when there were shenanigans, obviously, in so many of the polling areas, the president has insisted that we look into where all these votes had come from.”

Morgan, formerly a close pal of Trump’s, immediately pushed back. The election “wasn’t stolen,” he said, and Biden “won fair and square by a thumping win.” He then asked Palin if she accepts that the election was won fairly.

When Palin attempted to deflect, claiming she just wanted to see elections “run cleanly,” co-host Susanna Reid jumped in and also pressed her again on whether she believes Biden won the election—prompting Palin to lash out.

“This is crazy,” she whined. “You guys invited me to come on. Let me finish please!”

Palin then continued to peddle baseless and debunked allegations of widespread voter fraud, reiterating her claim that “shenanigans” were behind Biden’s decisive election win. “How many polling areas had to produce their voter rolls and they showed that there were more votes than there were voters in certain districts?” she insisted.

Morgan then seemingly began to crack.

“Those are not facts. There was no fraud!” he fired back.

“I'm telling you where the shenanigans were,” the ex-governor exclaimed. “What about all the dead people who voted? That hasn't been proven, really?”

Revealing he had finally had enough, Morgan sighed: “Sarah, we like having you on the program, but today you’ve come on today and talked nonsense!”

“I say this with the utmost respect to you, you’re sounding totally bonkers,” he continued. “And part of the problem for the Republican Party is that people like you, high-level members, high-profile members of the party are still perpetuating this utter load of nonsense.”