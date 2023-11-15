Piers Morgan Confronts MTG on Her Election B.S. in Testy Interview

Piers Morgan challenged a combative, conspiracy-touting Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) to defend her rampant election denialism during a chaotic interview Tuesday.

The host of Piers Morgan Uncensored went straight at the Georgia congresswoman with his first question, asking her what she thought about her status as a controversial figure.

“Depending on who I talk to, some say you’re an absolute firebrand, others the female Donald Trump, others say you’re a ‘conspiracy theory wack job.’ How do you plead?”

He then proceeded to press Greene on how she pushed a Q-Anon-linked theory about space lasers causing wildfires, before bringing up the 2020 election, which Greene and many other supporters of Donald Trump are still touchy about.

Citing Greene’s post-election urging that it was important to not “allow” the peaceful transfer of power to current President Joe Biden, Morgan asked, “So what’s the opposite of peace?”

“That’s why we objected, Piers,” Greene said, referring to the refusal of more than one hundred Republican representatives to accept the election results. When Morgan mentioned the Jan. 6 insurrection, Greene deflected: “You mean like the pro-Hamas rioters?”

“No, no, Marjorie. Answer my question,” Morgan said, repeating himself and trying to get a word in. “Can I ask you a question? Can I?”

Morgan went on: “Presumably, when you say there can be no peaceful transfer of power, you mean there has to be some violent objection to it, which is exactly what we then saw on Jan. 6.”

“I didn’t say ‘violence’’!” exclaimed Greene, who then accused Morgan of putting words in her mouth. “No, Piers, you’re lying.”

The interview didn’t get any less contentious when Morgan asked the congresswoman about the false claims of voter fraud that Trump and his allies—including Greene—made following the 2020 election.

“I told Donald Trump to his face—and he didn't like it, he called me a fool seven times—that the election was not stolen from him,” Morgan explained. “He has singularly failed to produce any actual hard evidence that there was any stolen election. Do you still believe that the election was stolen?”

The first thing out of Greene’s mouth was a jab at Morgan for not being “a voter in our country.”

“I can tell you right now as a Georgia resident and a member of Congress, in Georgia our secretary of state illegally changed the laws. So did Wisconsin, so did Pennsylvania—to allow

our states to be flooded with absentee ballots,” Greene claimed.

When Morgan stressed how the election fraud cases were thrown out of court, Greene insisted that widespread fraud “is being proven in the courts,” and actually tried to put the onus on Morgan to recognize that.

“There’s plenty of evidence,” she argued, despite an utter lack of court rulings showing that to be the case. “And if you aren’t capable of believing the truth, that’s your problem.”