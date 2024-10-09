British broadcaster Piers Morgan has said he’s sorry to music power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z after a guest invited on his YouTube show to discuss Sean “Diddy” Combs falsely claimed that the pair also had “hundreds of victims.”

Singer-songwriter Jaguar Wright made the remark last week during an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, which focused on allegations against Combs, the disgraced music mogul facing racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

“For four years I’ve been screaming not just Diddy, but Diddy and Jay-Z are monsters,” Wright said, going on to allege that the rapper, real name Shawn Carter, and his superstar singer spouse Beyoncé Knowles have “hundreds of victims with stories about what they've experienced.”

During the interview, Morgan noted that Jay-Z and Beyoncé were not there to contest the allegations. He said he had Wright on the show because she had previously made allegations against Combs and that her claims against others were unprompted.

“Jaguar, unexpectedly, made several serious allegations about Jay-Z and Beyoncé during that interview,” Morgan told viewers on Tuesday. “As I said in the moment, they were not present to respond or defend themselves, but now they have. We had lawyers contact us to say that those claims were totally false and have no basis in fact, and we’ve therefore complied with a legal request to cut them from the original interview.”

Morgan acknowledged that he had been contacted by Carter and Knowles’ lawyers and that the allegations “were totally false and have no basis in fact,” adding “we apologize to Jay-Z and Beyoncé.”

The host also confirmed that Wright’s allegations have been removed from the interview. “Editing interviews is not something we do lightly at a show called Uncensored, but like the proverbial cries of fire in a crowded theater, there are legal limits on us, too,” he said.