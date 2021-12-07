CHEAT SHEET
    Piers Morgan Has Sold Vanishingly Few Books Despite Huge Twitter Following

    Matt Wilstein

    Senior Writer

    Jeff Spicer

    Piers Morgan has sold just 5,650 print copies of his latest book despite a Twitter following of nearly eight million, according to a New York Times report that examines the disconnect between social media presence and book sales for celebrities. Morgan’s Wake Up: Why the World Has Gone Nuts is cited in the piece as one of the “weaker” showings alongside Justin Timberlake’s Hindsight (100,000 copies vs. 53 million Instagram followers) and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN)’s This Is What America Looks Like (26,000 copies vs. 3 million Twitter followers).

    Since the publication of his book in October 2020, Morgan was fired from his prominent hosting gig on ITV’s Good Morning Britain after he slandered Meghan Markle on-air and then stormed off the set. Six months later, he landed a major deal with Rupert Murdoch’s NewsCorp that will include a “global TV show,” multiple newspaper columns—and another book.

