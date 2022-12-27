Piers Morgan Says Twitter Account That Spewed Filth Was Hacked

CHEAT SHEET
Piers Morgan’s Twitter account sent a slew of offensive messages about Queen Elizabeth, Ed Sheeran and Andrew Tate late Tuesday after the TV host claimed it was hacked. The posts included the false claim that Tate had been found shot dead in Dubai, which the controversial ex-boxer responded to with his own tweet: “Hard to kill.” The Twitter account for Morgan’s TV show Piers Morgan Uncensored tried to get help restoring the boss’ personal account by tweeting: “Any chance of getting him back, @elonmusk?” But hours later, the account was still wiped clean of any content.