Piers Morgan Sits Through Prince Harry Vaccine Speech at GQ Awards

Piers Morgan, who was on Wednesday cleared by a British media watchdog over comments he made calling into question Meghan Markle’s account of her suffering at the hands of the British royal family, came face to virtual face with her husband, Prince Harry, last night at British GQ’s Men of the Year awards in London. Harry beamed into the awards from California to present an award to the British drugmaker AstraZeneca for its work on a coronavirus vaccine. In a speech, he blamed those who “peddle lies and fear” for vaccine hesitancy. The Sussexes have not commented on the ruling clearing Morgan.