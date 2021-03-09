Piers Morgan Storms Off His Show as Co-Star Confronts Him for ‘Trashing’ Meghan
RAGE-QUIT
It’s hard to think of someone without a direct claim to the British throne who’s taken Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview as badly as Piers Morgan. In his latest flip-out over Meghan Markle and her allegations of racism within the British royal family, Morgan stormed off his own show Tuesday morning. Morgan’s rage-quit came when Good Morning Britain co-star Alex Beresford called him out for his attacks on Meghan, saying: “I understand that you don’t like Meghan Markle. You’ve made it so clear a number of times on this program, and I understand that you had a personal relationship with Meghan Markle and she cut you off. Has she said anything about you after she cut you off? She’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to. And yet you continue to trash her.” Morgan then did a huffy little march off set as Beresford described his behaviour as “pathetic” and “absolutely diabolical.” Morgan later tweeted that he needed a “little cool-down” before he returned to trash Meghan on live TV.