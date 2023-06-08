Piers Morgan Would ‘Inject’ Info Into Stories About Prince Harry: Royal Editor
SECRET SOURCE
Piers Morgan would “inject” information into stories about Prince Harry without divulging where it had come from, according to a former employee. Jane Kerr, who worked as the royal editor at the Daily Mirror under Morgan, gave evidence in Harry’s hacking case against the paper’s owner, Mirror Group Newspapers. Kerr said tidbits of information would be inserted into her articles by Morgan, and that while it’s possible he’d been “speaking to someone at the palace,” she didn’t know who. In her written witness statement, Kerr told London’s High Court that Morgan would “would occasionally direct or inject information into a story.” Prince Harry claims around 140 articles about him published between 1996 and 2010 included illegally obtained information, while Morgan has always maintained no unlawful journalistic activities took place under his leadership.