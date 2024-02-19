A piglet tossed around like a football during a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans is now in foster care and awaiting a forever home. The weeks-old animal fortunately was not injured in the disturbing incident, NOLA.com reports. A bystander at the celebration spotted three men throwing something around in a park along the parade route and assumed it was a ball—until he heard pig’s squeals. He ran over and demanded they hand over the terrified creature, who was turned over to the Humane Society. “We are grateful that Piglet was removed from such a harsh environment and is now enjoying the comfort of a safe and secure space, which we hope that every animal gets to experience while on our planet,” Humane Society Director Jeff Dorson said, adding that dozens of people have donated to the pig’s medical care. Among those who have offered to adopt the piglet is a local state legislator.
