Pilates at Pippa’s? Middleton and Billionaire Hubby Open Event Space
PARTY TIME
Pippa Middleton and her billionaire husband will rent their country lodge out for everything from parties to pilates, according to the Daily Mail. Pippa’s husband James Matthews purchased Bucklebury Farm Park, a 72-acre property in 2020 for nearly $1.9 million—a bargain in the sprawling green hills of Berkshire, England. While the park has previously hosted deer safaris, tractor rides, kids’ parties, and petting zoos, the farm announced on Instagram last week it would rent out its stately wooden lodge, for “birthday parties, corporate events, yoga sessions, pilates and so much more.” Deposits for the space are only 100 pounds, according to the park website. Both Pippa and her mother, Carole, have worked in party planning, but Carole’s mail-order party business sadly went belly-up last year. Meanwhile, Pippa has taken to hawking pricey eco-conscious home goods on the Bucklebury Gift and Farm online shop.