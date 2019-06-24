Pilot Dies After Two German Eurofighter Jets Crash Midair

A pilot has died after two Eurofighter jets crashed midair in northern Germany on Monday. The two jets were on an “air combat mission” before they collided in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern near a military base. One pilot was found dead, and another pilot is being treated after safely ejecting from the jet and landing in the canopy of a tree. Police rescued the pilot after finding him dangling 66 feet from the ground. Neither of the jets were carrying weapons at the time. The planes were reportedly part of a trio of fighter jets taking part in a mission, and all were members of Tactical Air Force Wing 73.