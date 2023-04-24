Pilot Fired From Seminary After Offering Flights to Women Needing Medical Care
‘HEINOUS EVIL’
A pilot who offered flights to women needing medical care shortly after the Supreme Court ended the federal right to abortion was fired a week later from the seminary where he worked for advocating a “position contrary to the official teaching of the Catholic Church,” according to The Guardian. “If any women need to make an unexpected trip from the south to, say, Illinois or New Mexico or Virginia for reasons that are none of my business, I can provide safe, private air transport,” Greg Williams wrote in a private Facebook group that provides free flights to people needing to travel for medical treatment. He was fired from the Saint Joseph Seminary College near New Orleans, where he taught Latin and Greek, a week later, even though his post did not explicitly mention abortion. “It’s a hell of a thing to have [the church] have an official letter addressed to me saying I’m doing heinous evil,” Williams, 40, said. “It’s like—what are you talking about?” He added that the firing meant he and his wife had to delay plans to have a child of their own. “I can’t afford it,” he said. “You want to talk about pro-life? They’ve literally prevented me and my wife from starting a family.”