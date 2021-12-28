Private Jet Pilot Heard Screaming ‘Oh Shit!’ Before Fiery Crash on San Diego Street

Read it at Times of San Diego
A private jet pilot who crashed on a suburban San Diego street on Monday night could be heard screaming, “Oh shit! Oh shit! Oh shit!” on air-traffic control audio just moments before the deadly disaster. It’s not clear who was on board the eight-seater Learjet 35A, which left John Wayne Airport in Orange County before crashing in a residential neighborhood. But Lakeside Fire Chief Don Butz said there were no survivors. “There is very little left of the aircraft,” he said. One home and one car were damaged in the crash but no one on the ground was injured. The cause of the crash, which occurred during wet weather, is not yet clear.