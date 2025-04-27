U.S. News

Pilot in Deadly D.C. Crash Was Told to Turn at Last Second but Didn’t

PERFECT STORM

The fatal collision in January killed all 64 individuals aboard a passenger plane and all three military personnel in a Black Hawk helicopter.

Yasmeen Hamadeh
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

In this U.S. Coast Guard handout, the Coast Guard investigates aircraft wreckage on the Potomac River on January 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. An American Airlines flight from Wichita, Kansas collided midair with a military Black Hawk helicopter while on approach to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport outside of Washington, DC. According to reports, there were no survivors among the 67 people onboard both aircraft.
Handout/Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Giles/ U.S. Coast Guard via Getty Images

A Black Hawk helicopter pilot who collided with a passenger plane over Washington D.C. in January failed to follow instruction from her co-pilot to change course seconds before the crash.

In a new report published Sunday, The New York Times details the many missteps that led to the fatal collision near Ronald Reagan National Airport earlier this year, which killed all three military personnel aboard the helicopter and all 60 passengers, plus four crew members, aboard American Airlines Flight 5342 flying in from Kansas.

Capt. Rebecca M. Lobach, who joined the Army in 2019, was piloting the helicopter as part of an annual flight exam, according to The Times. Her co-pilot, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Andrew Loyd Eaves, was also serving as her flight instructor while a third crew member, Staff Sgt. Ryan Austin O’Hara, was helping with technical equipment in the back.

A Coast Guard crane arrives to remove the wreckage of a military Black Hawk helicopter after the crash of an American Airlines plane on the Potomac River as it approached the airport on January 31, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. The American Airlines flight from Wichita, Kansas collided midair with a military Black Hawk helicopter while on approach to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. According to reports, there were no survivors among the 67 people on both aircraft.
All 67 individuals on the passenger plane, and three military personnel aboard the helicopter died. Al Drago/Getty Images

When air traffic controllers at the airport notified the crew that a passenger aircraft was entering its vicinity, they acknowledged the information and asked to employ “visual separation”—a practice where pilots rely on their own observations of their surroundings to avert nearby traffic, instead of following guidance from controllers.

The Times’ investigation found that two crucial missteps led to the crash: The helicopter’s failure to descend below the maximum height allowed at the airport, and Lobach seemingly failing to heed instruction from Eaves to turn left seconds before the crash.

Captain Rebecca Lobach smiling on a cliffside while climbing a via ferrata.
Lobach reportedly failed to change course. U.S. Army

For reasons that remain unclear, the Black Hawk was 200 feet above the maximum allowed height in the minutes leading up to the crash.

Then, after receiving another alert from air traffic control on the passenger plane’s location (which The Times notes was likely cut off), Eaves reportedly told Lobach “he believed that air traffic control wanted them to turn left” 15 seconds before crossing paths with the aircraft.

In this U.S. Coast Guard handout, the Coast Guard investigates aircraft wreckage on the Potomac River on January 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. An American Airlines flight from Wichita, Kansas collided midair with a military Black Hawk helicopter while on approach to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport outside of Washington, DC. According to reports, there were no survivors among the 67 people onboard both aircraft.
An investigation into the crash is ensuing. Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Giles/ U.S. Coast Guard via Getty Images

“Turning left would have opened up more space between the helicopter and Flight 5342, which was heading for Runway 33 at an altitude of roughly 300 feet,” The Times wrote. “She did not turn left.”

The Federal Aviation Administration did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Errors within the helicopter were among many factors that contributed to the tragic collision on January 29, with a safety report from the FAA at the time noting that staffing at the airport’s control tower was “not normal for the time of day and volume of traffic.”

The National Transportation Safety Board has ensued an ongoing investigation into the collision, with a final report slated to be released in early 2026.

