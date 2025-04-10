Politics

Pilot MAGA Called ‘Trans Terrorist’ Sues Over DC Crash Blame

BACK FROM THE DEAD

The pilot says she now carries a loaded gun after a right-wing influencer falsely blamed her for the crash at Reagan National Airport.

Emell Derra Adolphus
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Jo Ellis
Facebook/Jo Ellis

A transgender military pilot is suing after MAGA falsely blamed her for the Washington, D.C., air crash that killed 67 people in January, The New York Times reported.

In a defamation lawsuit filed Wednesday, Black Hawk pilot Jo Ellis, 35, accused right-wing influencer Matt Wallace of defaming her by falsely claiming that she intentionally collided with a commercial airliner and died in the crash.

MAGA Makes Trans Soldier Say They Weren’t Flying Black HawkI’M ACTUALLY ALIVE
Liam Archacki
Jo Ellis Army

Wallace tweeted to his over 2.3 million followers that Ellis had committed a “trans terrorist attack” because of “depression” and “gender dysphoria.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On Jan. 29, a military Black Hawk collided with an American Airlines flight from Wichita, Kansas, that was landing at Washington Reagan National Airport in the deadliest U.S. crash since 2001.

According to court filings, Wallace’s allegations brought a storm of death threats and harassment on Ellis, her family, and friends, forcing her to post a “proof of life” video on Facebook denying any involvement in the crash.

Ellis alleged that Wallace attempted to “correct” the false information and shift blame in tweets by “making excuses for creating viral lies.” However, Ellis said her life had been “turned upside-down at that point,” and the damage was done nonetheless.

Donald Trump speaks from a podium.
US President Donald Trump speaks about the mid-air crash between American Airlines flight 5342 and a military helicopter in Washington, in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on January 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. OLIVER CONTRERAS/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s rhetoric blaming the military’s diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts for the crash fueled anti-trans panic and led Wallace and his MAGA minions to brand Ellis a “trans terrorist.”

The blowback was used to bolster Trump’s Jan. 27 executive order barring transgender people from military service.

“This policy is inconsistent with the medical, surgical, and mental health constraints on individuals with gender dysphoria,” the order stated. “This policy is also inconsistent with shifting pronoun usage or use of pronouns that inaccurately reflect an individual’s sex.”

Amid the misplaced blame, Ellis told The Guardian that she was forced to hire private security and carry a loaded firearm.

“Forever on, I’m known as ‘that trans terrorist,‘” said Ellis, who is seeking unspecified damages. The Equality Legal Action Fund, a group of mostly volunteer lawyers who defend LGBTQ people against defamation and harassment, is bringing the lawsuit on her behalf.

“I believe in free speech, but I also believe in consequences to free speech,” said Ellis. “If you can stir up a mob because you say something that’s not true, that’s your right. But once the mob comes after someone, you’ve got to have some consequences.”

The Daily Beast contacted Wallace for comment on the lawsuit but did not receive a reply.

Emell Derra Adolphus

Emell Derra Adolphus

News Reporter

JunkMell

emell.adolphus@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
TrumplandKash Patel Quietly Removed as Acting ATF Director After Ghosting Gig
Josh Fiallo
TrumplandTrump Secretly Feared Dire Scenario Before Chaotic Trade War U-Turn
Dan Ladden-Hall
PoliticsTrump Mistakenly Calls Adviser He Fired and Insults Him
William Vaillancourt
PoliticsCNN Panel Goes Off the Rails With Heated Personal Attacks: ‘You Got Fired From Your Job!’
Leigh Kimmins
TrumplandElon Musk Rage Quits Livestream After Being Cyberbullied by Gamers
Tom Sanders