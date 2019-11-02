CHEAT SHEET
TRAGIC
Pilot Killed in Crash at Florida’s Stuart Air Show
A pilot was killed on Friday after his plane nosedived into a runway in preparations for the Stuart Air Show in Florida, The Palm Beach Post reports. According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, the Grumman OV-1 Mohawk crashed on Friday afternoon before the opening of the three-day air show at Witham Field—which was scheduled to start on Friday. Though police haven't released the name of the deceased pilot, the air show's website states the Mohawk is flown by 59-year-old Joseph Masessa of West Palm Beach. The National Safety Transportation Board confirmed that the plane was bound for Witham Field, and video of the crash shows it nosediving behind a tree line and exploding. “Our fire department personnel were [at the airfield] and got there as fast as possible,” Martin County Sheriff William Snyder told reporters. “There was absolutely nothing anybody could have done.” This is reportedly the first crash in the air show's 30-year history. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating and the NTSB is working to determine the crash's cause.