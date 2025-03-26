Cheat Sheet
1
Top Democrat Suggests Trump Should Deport Melania
RULES ARE RULES
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Updated 03.25.25 8:42PM EDT 
Published 03.25.25 8:41PM EDT 
WESTWOOD, CA, MARCH 22, 2025: Congresswoman Maxine Waters, center, participates in a peaceful march in Westwood in one of the largest protests in Los Angeles since Trump took office almost two months ago, on Saturday, March 22, 2025. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Congresswoman Maxine Waters, center, participates in a march in Westwood, California. Christina House/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Rep. Maxine Waters unleashed on President Donald Trump, Elon Musk and First Lady Melania Trump in a fiery address over the weekend her in her home state of California. In particular, Waters attacked Trump’s mass deportations and slammed his scrutiny of birthright citizenship. Upping the ante, she suggested that the first lady’s immigration status should equally be scrutinized, reported Page Six. “He’s going to undo the fact that the Constitution allows those who are born here, even if the parents are undocumented, they have a right to stay in America,” Waters told a crowd. “If he wants to start looking so closely to find those who were born here and their parents were undocumented, maybe he ought to first look at Melania.” However, Melania did not receive birthright citizenship. She was born in Slovenia, entering the country to work as a model on an H1-B visa, and became a citizen after marrying Trump in 2006. Waters also flamed Musk’s government overreach as the head of the DOGE, declaring: “We’re not going to let Elon Musk, his co-president, or anybody else take the United States Constitution down.”

Read it at Page Six

2

Pilot Reveals Incredible Scene After Discovering Plane Crash in Alaska

MIRACLE
Matt Young 

Night Editor

Published 03.26.25 12:17AM EDT 
A glacier is seen in the Kenai Mountains.
A glacier is seen in the Kenai Mountains. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A rescuer has revealed how he spotted a pilot and two children clinging to the wing of a plane which had crashed and partially submerged into a frozen Alaska lake. Terry Godes told the Associated Press that he saw a Facebook post on Sunday asking for help locating a missing plane, a Piper PA-12 Super Cruiser. The missing aircraft was piloted by a man with two “immediate juvenile family members aboard,” the Associated Press reported. The plane had set off on a recreational sightseeing tour from Soldotna to Skilak Lake on the Kenai Peninsula. Godes set off towards Tustumena Lake on Monday looking for the aircraft and eventually spotted what appeared like wreckage. “It kind of broke my heart to see that, but as I got closer down and lower, I could see that there’s three people on top of the wing,” he told The Associated Press on Tuesday. Adding that he could see people waving to him from below, Godes said he could see that “they were alive and responsive and moving around.” The Alaska Army National Guard subsequently rescued the trio, who were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. “They spent a long, cold, dark, wet night out on top of a wing of an airplane that they weren’t planning on,” Godes said. “It’s a cold dark place out there at night.”

Read it at Associated Press

3
Lauren Boebert Threatens to Rename D.C. the ‘District of America’
BOEBERT'S BIG IDEA
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.25.25 6:40PM EDT 
Lauren Boebert
Tom Williams/Getty Images

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert threatened to rename the nation’s capital to the “District of America” after growing annoyed with Democratic lawmakers for mocking President Donald Trump’s renaming of the Gulf of Mexico. “I would caution my colleagues on the other side of the aisle to refrain from making jokes about the Gulf of America because next up may be the District of America that we are working on,” the Colorado congresswoman said during a House Natural Resources Committee hearing on Tuesday. One of Trump’s first actions after returning to the White House was to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America and revert Alaska’s Denali back to its original name, Mount McKinley, in an executive order. The House committee was considering Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s “Gulf of America Act,” which seeks to codify the name change. It was unclear whether Boebert thought that the District of Columbia is named after the country of Colombia. The federal district gets its name from the explorer Christopher Columbus, whose legacy Trump and the GOP have sought to defend in the face of increasing attention on his enslavement of the continent’s indigenous people.

Read it at The Hill

4
Trump’s Least Favorite ‘Second Rate’ Star Breaks Box Office Record
INSTANT KARMA
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.25.25 6:12PM EDT 
George Clooney
Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

George Clooney, whom President Donald Trump mocked as a “second rate” star on Monday, has broken a Broadway box office record with his new play Good Night and Good Luck. The play, marking Clooney’s Broadway debut, earned $3,305,240 in seven previews last week, setting a new record for the highest-grossing nonmusical play in a single week. The record had already been broken earlier this month by Othello, starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal, which made 2,824,493 for eight performances. Good Night and Good Luck is adapted from the 2005 movie of the same name, which was cowritten by Clooney and also starred him, and portrays the historic TV face off between journalist Edward R. Murrow and U.S. Senator Joseph McCarthy. Clooney, whose father was a journalist, spoke out about the importance of press freedom in an interview promoting the play on 60 Minutes on Sunday, mentioning Trump’s recent lawsuits against ABC and CBS. Following the interview, the president penned an angry Truth Social post, fuming, “Why would the now highly discredited 60 Minutes be doing a total ‘puff piece’ on George Clooney, a second rate movie ‘star,’ and failed political pundit."

Read it at Deadline

5
Here’s How the First Measles Case Got to D.C.
STOP THE SPREAD
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.25.25 2:16PM EDT 
Kennedy
Kennedy Nathan Howard/Nathan Howard/REUTERS

Measles, one of the most contagious diseases humans have ever faced, is now crossing state borders. An infected individual took an Amtrak train to Washington, D.C. less than a week ago and exposed countless travelers to the disease, which can cause fevers, rashes, pneumonia, and even death. Around 90 percent of unvaccinated people exposed to the disease could contract it. D.C. health officials confirmed the positive case on Tuesday and are alerting anyone who may have come in contact with the infected individual. It’s the first case confirmed in D.C. since the outbreak popped up in Texas, which already has 327 cases. Measles is also on the rise globally, with numbers already outpacing last year’s levels. The disaster comes at a time where Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has repeatedly expressed baseless doubts about the vaccine’s efficiency and refused to urge people to get it. He dismissed the measles death that killed a child as “not unusual,” claimed that it would be better if “everybody got measles,” and said vitamin A and “good nutrition” will stop the spread. The CDC, however, says that two doses of the vaccine offers 97 percent protection.

Read it at Bloomberg

6
Pedro Pascal Addresses Jennifer Aniston Dating Rumors
‘BASKING IN IT’
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 03.25.25 11:47AM EDT 

Pedro Pascal addressed the unlikely dating rumors that emerged when he and Jennifer Aniston were spotted having a cozy dinner date in West Hollywood over the weekend. While speaking with reporters at the second season premiere of The Last Of Us, Pascal was asked about the evening outing. “Jennifer and I are very good friends,” he told Entertainment Tonight, shutting down rumors of a burgeoning romance. “I got to have dinner on Saturday. It was a fun martini dinner,” he said. He shared more about their friendship in his comments on the carpet to Access Hollywood, where he said Aniston is the best friend to have in a “crisis.” “She’s that person to everyone,” he said, “If you’re in a party setting and you make eye contact with Jen, she just knows exactly what’s going on with you and knows exactly how to make you feel.” As for the speculation that emerged from their meetup over the weekend, Pascal said, “That’s her starlight. I’m just basking in it.” That said, their friendship is important to him, he added: “I would do anything for Jennifer.” Aniston was also recently caught up rumors that she was dating former President Barack Obama, which appear to have originated with a satirical article from 2014.

Read it at New York Post

7
Now Luigi Mangione Wants a Laptop in Jail—but Not for Scrolling
SCREEN TIME
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 03.25.25 1:21PM EDT 
Luigi Mangione has made a request to fans sending him photos in jail.
Pool/Getty Images

Accused killer Luigi Mangione wants a laptop in jail so he better understand the evidence against him, according to his lawyers. In a court filing made public on Monday, Mangione’s lawyers requested a computer solely for him to review over 15,000 pages of documents and thousands of hours of video related to his murder trial for the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December. The lawyers said the computer would not have the ability to connect to the internet or be used for entertainment, reported The Guardian. They added that the request is not unheard of at the detention center where he is being held, and he would not have enough hours in the day to review the evidence without a computer. A judge has not yet responded to the request, but prosecutors are reportedly growing concerned over reports that witnesses have faced intimidation—which Mangione’s attorneys deny, reported Newsweek. Mangione, 26, faces state and federal charges, including first-degree murder, using a firearm to commit murder and interstate stalking. Mangione’s next federal court hearing is scheduled for April 18.

Read it at Guardian

8
Trump Family-Backed Crypto Project Is Dropping a New Token
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 03.25.25 1:30PM EDT 
President Donald Trump gestures at the Bitcoin 2024 event in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S., July 27, 2024.
Kevin Wurm/Reuters

World Liberty Financial, the crypto venture launched by President Donald Trump and his sons last year, has a new stablecoin. The group launched the U.S. government debt-backed coin, called USD1, on March 4, but it is not currently tradable. When it is, it’ll be on the Ethereum network and the Binance Smart Chain blockchain. World Liberty said it will be audited by digital asset trust company BitGo. The announcement of the new token led scammers to fraudulently replicate the currency, leading Binance founder Changpeng Zhao to warn on X that “the official USD1 is not tradable yet.” Zhao added: “Please do not fall for the scams.” The token’s value will be underpinned by “short-term U.S. government Treasurys, U.S. dollar deposits and other cash equivalents,” the company said, according to The Wall Street Journal. Zach Witkoff, World Liberty Financial co-founder and son of Trump special envoy Steve Witkoff, was more positive in a statement. “USD1 provides what algorithmic and anonymous crypto projects cannot—access to the power of DeFi (decentralized finance) underpinned by the credibility and safeguards of the most respected names in traditional finance,” he said.

Read it at The Wall Street Journal

9
King Charles Postpones Vatican Visit Amid Concerns for Pope’s Health
BEST WISHES
Tom Sykes 

European Editor at Large

Published 03.25.25 2:05PM EDT 
Pope Francis.
Pope Francis is set to be released from the hospital. Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

King Charles and Queen Camilla have postponed their planned visit to Pope Francis at the Vatican, following fresh concerns about the pontiff’s health. The decision came just hours after the pope’s doctors revealed that medics were close to allowing him to die during a recent hospital stay. Pope Francis spent several weeks in hospital, and while his condition has since stabilized enough to allow him to leave hospital, his medical team has recommended an extended period of rest and recuperation. In a statement Buckingham Palace, said: “The king and queen’s state visit to The Holy See has been postponed by mutual agreement, as medical advice has now suggested that Pope Francis would benefit from an extended period of rest and recuperation. Their Majesties send The Pope their best wishes for his convalescence and look forward to visiting him in The Holy See, once he has recovered.” The Palace said that a royal visit to the Republic of Italy will go ahead as planned, although some changes to the program may be necessary. A spokesperson said it was too early to confirm exact details, but updates would be provided in due course.

10
George Clooney, 63, Says On-Screen Romance Is Dead for Him
OUT OF SIGHT
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 03.25.25 12:54PM EDT 

George Clooney has said on screen romance is dead for him because, at 63, he can’t compete with younger leading men. Speaking to 60 Minutes Sunday, the Hollywood legend said he’s not going to take parts in “romantic films anymore.” He said: “Look, I’m 63-years-old. I’m not trying to compete with 25-year-old leading men. That’s not my job. I’m not doing romantic films anymore.” That means Ticket to Paradise, the 2022 romantic comedy co-starring Julia Roberts, was the actor’s last fairy-tale. Clooney has held People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” title twice, in 1997 and 2006. This period was “a big time” for him in terms of making movies, he said. President Donald Trump, meanwhile, didn’t like Clooney’s appearance on 60 Minutes, but not because he won’t take loved-up roles anymore. On Truth Social, he criticized the actor for his political views. “Why would the now highly discredited 60 Minutes be doing a total ‘puff piece’ on George Clooney, a second rate movie ‘star,’ and failed political pundit,” Trump wrote. He added that the star “fought hard for Sleepy Joe’s election,” before “dumping” him and then backing Kamala Harris “only to soon realize that that was not going to work out too well.”

