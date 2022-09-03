Pilot Threatens to Crash Plane into Mississippi Walmart

The pilot of a small plane flying erratically over Tupelo, Mississippi, for hours threatened to crash it into a Walmart store, forcing evacuations and warnings to stay away from the area, police said.

The bizarre incident began unfolding around 5 a.m. and details are scant, but police did say the pilot had called 911 and was in contact with them.

Authorities evacuated buildings on West Main Street, but cops warned that the situation could go bad fast.

“Citizens are asked to avoid that area until an all clear is given. With the mobility of an airplane of that type the danger zone is much larger than even Tupelo,” the police department said in a statement.

Video posted on Twitter showed the plane flying in circles over homes and businesses. Data from FlightAware indicated the aircraft in question is a twin-engine Beechcraft King Air 90 turboprop owned by a local urologist—although there were reports it was stolen from the Tupelo airport.

The Tupelo Daily Journal reported that the pilot was believed to be an airport employee, though the suspect’s grievance is unclear.

“State law enforcement and emergency managers are closely tracking this dangerous situation,” Gov. Tate Reeves said in a statement. “All citizens should be on alert and aware of updates from the Tupelo Police Department.”