Pilots Call in Hazmat Crew After Mid-Air Nightmare

A service dog unexpectedly stole the show during a flight bound for Washington, D.C. on Tuesday. PSA Airlines flight 5085 departed from Nashville, Tennessee, around lunchtime. While en route to D.C., the flight crew requested emergency response upon landing at the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. “SERVICE DOGS--- ALL OVER CABIN. PAX GETTING SICK,” the pilots wrote in a message. “ATC AND OPS REQUESTED HAZMAT.” A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority confirmed to People magazine that “medics responded at the gate” due to “reports of a sick dog on an arriving flight to DCA.” The plane landed safely at its destination with no passenger requiring treatment, according to the spokesperson. PSA Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast on Thursday. The incident drew chuckles from the pilot of another PSA Airlines flight, who asked an air traffic controller whether the emergency was “medical.” After the controller responded that it was a case of “a sick dog causing sick passengers,” the pilot joked, “How rude? That’s a new one. That was not on my bingo card.”