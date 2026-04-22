Dave Mason, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member who co-founded the iconic U.K. band Traffic, has died at 79. “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of the passing of Dave Mason,” a spokesperson for the Mason family said, adding that he died on April 19 at his home in Gardnerville, Nevada. Fronted by Steve Winwood, Traffic formed in 1967 and forged a psychedelic and blues-influenced rock sound. The band scored worldwide hits with “Feelin’ Alright,” which was later covered by Joe Cocker, and “Hole In My Shoe”. Both songs were written and sung by Mason. After leaving Traffic, Mason embarked on a solo career (including the 1977 hit “We Just Disagree”) and worked with artists including Jimi Hendrix, the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Eric Clapton, Michael Jackson, and Fleetwood Mac. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004. His family posted on Instagram that Mason passed away after cooking dinner, with his dog Star at his feet. “He passed away peacefully, in his favorite chair... A storybook ending. On his own terms. Which is how he lived his life right up until the end. He leaves a lasting imprint on the soundtrack of our lives and the hearts he has lifted.” Last June, Mason cancelled all his future live work due to “ongoing health issues.” No cause of death was announced.
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- 1Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Who Wrote Classic Hits Dies at 79STAR AT HIS FEETThe British-born musician wrote the rock anthem “Feelin’ Alright.”
- 2Plane Plows Into Powerlines in Terrifying CrashFLIGHT FAILUREThe pilot had been airborne for only around 10 minutes.
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- 3Pilots Facing Punishment Over Giant Penis Flight PatternsROGER THATA routine turning drill turned into an exercise in sky-scrawled smut.
- 4Two Planes Abort Landing After Terrifying Near MissMID-AIR SCAREBoth cockpits received collision alerts.
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- 5Singer Josh Groban Reveals Engagement to Theater ActressPRINCESS TREATMENTGroban proposed after three years with the actress.
- 6Cook Insists ‘This Is Not Goodbye’ After Apple ReplacementCLINGING ONThe billionaire thanked “everyone for the outpouring of love” in a post on Tuesday.
- 7‘Gladiators’ Star Dies of Cancer at 60LEGEND LOSTLize Van der Walt quickly became a star after joining the athletic show in 1997.
- 8Denise Richards Breaks Silence After Death of Ex‘LARGER THAN LIFE’The former couple dated for five years in the 1990s.
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- 9Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan’s Son Marries ‘The Boys’ Co-StarNEPO NUPTIALSTheir marriage was a star-studded affair.
- 10Cruise Ship Passenger Dies While Snorkeling in AustraliaCARNIVAL TRAGEDYAnother passenger on the trip jumped overboard, prompting a search and rescue operation.
A light aircraft attempting low-altitude maneuvers crashed after striking power lines on Monday, leaving the pilot critically injured and knocking out electricity in parts of the surrounding area. Footage posted on social media shows the single-engine plane descending close to utility lines near a California airport with a history of safety concerns. The plan clips the lines, flips over, and plunges into the ground. The aircraft crashed into a parking lot near a commercial area, where emergency responders later found the 70-year-old pilot outside the wreckage in critical condition. The plane, a Cessna operated by Vista Aviation, had been performing repeated flight patterns when the accident occurred, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The pilot had been airborne for only around 10 minutes. A bystander who helped rescue the man told local media that his injuries were severe, describing a chaotic effort to free him from the wreckage before emergency crews arrived. The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation into the crash.
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Pilots Facing Punishment Over Giant Penis Flight Patterns
Finnish air force cadet pilots have landed themselves in trouble after a routine turning drill turned into an exercise in sky-scrawled smut. Graphic loops in the shape of large penises were spotted on Flightradar after two Grob G 115 propeller planes took off from the Finnish city of Jyväskylä on April 13 and made a series of unusual maneuvers, The Telegraph reported. The students behind the stunt are trainees on Finland’s pilot reserve officer course, based at the Tikkakoski academy. A Finnish air force spokesman said the cadets will face “disciplinary” measures, adding: “The air force requires soldiers to follow good manners and rules of conduct, and if these are deviated from, it will be responded to in an appropriate manner.” Officials stressed that no one was endangered and that the aircraft stayed on its assigned route throughout. It’s far from the first sexual airborne doodling scandal. RAF pilots carved a 40-mile phallus across the skies of Lincolnshire and north Wales in October 2021, while Russian carrier Pobeda managed a similar feat in November 2020—apparently in a tribute to footballer Artem Dzyuba.
Two passenger jets came dangerously close to colliding mid-landing, forcing a terrifying last-second safety maneuver. The near miss unfolded at John F. Kennedy International Airport, where Republic Airways Flight 4464 had to abruptly pull up after drifting off course and flying “too close” to Jazz Aviation Flight 554, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The planes—one arriving from Indianapolis, the other from Toronto—closed in to roughly half a mile apart and just 350 feet at the same altitude. Air traffic controllers quickly intervened. “You are flying through the approach course of runway 31 left. Correct immediately,” one warned, while another told the second aircraft to “climb and maintain 3,000 (feet)” as nearby traffic was “overshooting the parallel.” Both cockpits received collision alerts. Republic said its crew followed a “resolution advisory” and “executed a go-around to land without further incident.” Jazz Aviation said its crew “took immediate action,” adding: “Safety is our top priority.” The flight landed safely. The FAA is investigating, alongside the National Transportation Safety Board. On April 18, two Southwest planes nearly collided at Nashville International Airport as one landed and another took off on a parallel runway, according to reports.
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Grammy-nominated singer Josh Groban, 45, is engaged. The “You Raise Me Up” crooner revealed that English theater actress Natalie McQueen, 36, said yes—with a little help from Disney. The couple shared the news in a joint Instagram post, writing, “MY BEST FRIEND SAID YES!!! Sharing this life with you is my happiest place,” before thanking Disney Weddings for making the day “so magical.” The pair first went public with their relationship in 2023, hard-launching it on Valentine’s Day with a cozy photo of the two in bed. “Happy Valentine’s Day to this remarkable woman who makes me so gosh dang stupid happy,” Groban wrote at the time. Prior to the pair’s Disney-filled engagement, the theme park had long been part of the couple’s love story. Groban previously shared snaps from the pair’s first trip together in September 2023, posting a carousel of photos showing them kissing in front of Cinderella Castle and riding the Tron Lightcycle Run. He called it an “epic week,” complete with rides, green beer, and a sweltering Disney Halloween celebration in 92-degree heat.
Tim Cook has shared a statement with Apple fans, and he’s not ready to bid adieu just yet. “This is not goodbye. It’s a hello to John and I can’t wait for you to get to know him like I do! 🙏,” Cook wrote in a Tuesday X post alongside an image of the outgoing CEO with incoming chief executive John Ternus. Apple announced on Monday that Cook will transition to executive chairman by September of this year and will be replaced by Ternus, who is currently the senior vice president of hardware engineering. The tech executive, who took over from Steve Jobs in 2011, oversaw the development of products such as AirPods and the Apple Watch, as well as services such as Apple Pay and Apple Music. Cook also had an unusually close relationship with President Donald Trump, gifting the commander-in-chief a tacky gold ornament last summer. Their relationship reportedly began when Cook called Trump during his first administration for “BIG HELPS,” an encounter the president described in a Truth Social post as an attempt to “kiss my a--.”
One of the brightest stars of the legendary 1990s sports entertainment show Gladiators has died. Lize Van der Walt was 60 years old. Born in South Africa, Van der Walt grew up in Switzerland, quickly distinguishing herself as a breakout runner and climber. After moving to the United Kingdom and finding work as a personal trainer, her friends encouraged her to try out for Gladiators, a TV show centered around physical prowess and athletic fortitude. Van der Walt, who was called Gold on the program, became a sensation in her 1997 debut. However, persistent injuries kept her sidelined. She eventually left the show and moved back to South Africa to become an artist and psychosocial coach. But that wouldn’t be the end of Van der Walt’s TV career. She returned to the Gladiators Arena in 2000, which representatives from the show called a “proud full-circle moment.” Years later, in 2013, Van der Walt was diagnosed with cancer. She died this past Sunday. Following her death, the BBC thanked her for the memories. “You will always be part of Gladiators history,” the broadcaster wrote in a statement.
Denise Richards penned a lengthy tribute to her ex, Days of Our Lives star Patrick Muldoon, after his death on Sunday from a sudden heart attack. “This is so hard for me to put into words. I am deeply heartbroken & devastated losing you,” Richards wrote in a Tuesday Instagram post. The post featured a montage of the two in various photos and videos set to the 1972 Bread song “Everything I Own.” In her statement, she called him her best friend and family, recounting the day they first crossed paths in an acting class when she was 19 and he was 21. The two would end up dating for five years in the 1990s and even collaborated professionally, starring together in the 1997 film Starship Troopers. “You’re my voice of reason & pillar of strength. Especially during this last year of pain & heartache. And now I need you more than ever, for this pain and heartache losing you,” she said, possibly referring to her ongoing divorce from Aaron Phypers. She wrote at length about his qualities, praising his laugh, kindness, strength, passion, and more, adding that he was larger than life and the most talented and underrated actor. “I need to know you’re still here with me. I love you so much & miss you dearly schweetbabe. 💔🙏🪽,” she concluded the emotional post.
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Self-cleaning litter boxes may sound convenient, but they often fall short—requiring long-term maintenance that standard boxes do not. Petlibro’s newly launched Luma Smart Litter Box addresses common pain points thanks to its removable parts and smart technology, which let you monitor your cat’s activity and overall health. Aside from automatic self-scooping, the Luma Smart Litter Box also tracks bathroom behavior over time and alerts cat parents to unusual patterns, making it an integral part of preventative healthcare.
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The son of legendary actors Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan has tied the knot. Jack Quaid, 33, married his The Boys co-star Claudia Doumit, 34, in a low-key affair at Mona Farm in Braidwood, New South Wales, on Saturday, according to The Daily Telegraph. In pictures posted by their guests, Quaid can be seen deviating from the norm, wearing a red blazer with gold detailing, while Doumit has donned a classic white satin dress on their big day. Their marriage was a star-studded affair, with Quaid’s parents in attendance, as well as actors Alec Baldwin, Tom Hanks, Kevin Costner, and Henry Goulding. The two were first romantically linked in June 2022 during the season three premiere of their show. Quaid plays Hughie Campbell in The Boys, while Doumit played the show’s major antagonist, Victoria Neuman, until her death in season 4. The couple’s friends from The Boys also attended the nuptials, including Karl Urban, Colby Minifie, and Nathan Mitchell.
A 67-year-old woman died while snorkeling off the coast of Queensland, Australia, last Friday. The woman was found unresponsive in the water near the Tangalooma Wrecks, a group of sunken ships near the shore of Moreton Island. Local officials said, “attempts were made to revive the woman, however, she was pronounced deceased at the scene.” Investigations into the circumstances of her death remain ongoing. The woman was a passenger on the Carnival Splendor, a Carnival cruise ship that began its four-day journey from Sydney on April 15. The cruise company said its care team is “supporting the guest’s family.” The Daily Beast reached out to the company for more details surrounding the death. Another passenger on the ship jumped overboard. A Carnival spokesperson said a man in his seventies “apparently climbed over the safety railing and jumped overboard” on Friday night, when the ship was traveling from Moreton Island to Sydney. The Australian Maritime Safety Authority told The Brisbane Times they undertook an “intensive air and sea search involving multiple assets.” The mission reportedly included five rescue helicopters and six surface vessels. After three days, authorities told People the search had been suspended.