Pilots Investigated After Making Bizarre Noises Over Radio

Two pilots are being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration after they were caught making animal noises at each other over an air traffic control frequency. In an audio clip of the incident, the pilots are heard meowing and barking at each other, prompting a third person to cut in and tell them, “You guys need to be professional pilots.” When they continued, he added, “This is why you still fly an RJ,” referring to a regional jet. The FAA told NBC News in a statement, “FAA regulations prohibit pilots from engaging in non-essential conversations when they’re below 10,000 feet altitude. Conversations must be related to the safe operation of the aircraft. The FAA investigates all situations where pilots may have violated any regulation.” Former JFK controller Steve Abraham told NBC Washington that while such use of the radio is technically against the rules, “sometimes a little levity reduces tension.”

“Meow, meow!” Pilots heard making cat sounds over an air traffic control frequency on Sunday were quickly scolded, with someone else on the frequency telling them, “You guys need to be professional pilots.” pic.twitter.com/ynRH8HnYg0 — ABC News (@ABC) April 15, 2026

NBC Washington