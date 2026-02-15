Sheriff Says Finding Nancy Guthrie Could Take ‘Years’

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos believes it may take years to find 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie. In an interview with the New York Times, Nanos said that while they are committed to continuing the search, Today show host Savannah Guthrie and her family could be waiting a long time for answers. “Maybe it’s an hour from now. Maybe it’s weeks or months or years from now. But we won’t quit. We’re going to find Nancy. We’re going to find this guy,” the sheriff said. The search for Savannah Guthrie’s mother, who was last seen at her Tucson, Arizona home on Jan. 31, has been ongoing for two weeks. News outlets received ransom letters from the purported kidnappers asking for payment in Bitcoin. Those letters have been sent to the FBI, and no public updates have been issued. Guthrie’s family appealed for Nancy’s safe return through videos posted to social media, but there has been no reported response to those calls. The FBI shared recordings from the 84-year-old’s Nest doorbell camera. The video showed a masked perpetrator wearing gloves and a holstered gun. Investigators have detained and questioned multiple persons of interest but have not formally identified a suspect.