Learn A New Language While You Cook, Clean, or Exercise With Pimsleur

CHEAT SHEET
Write a novel. Run a marathon. Learn a new language. While you’ll have to tackle the first two life milestones on your own, there are many apps that want to help you become multilingual.
Pimsleur is different; there’s no vocab memorizing – it’s all based on listening and speaking in real conversational settings. Scientifically, this approach follows the Pimsleur Method™, developed to help people learn languages the way native speakers do as children: through hearing and conversing. Practically, this means you can maximize the time when your hands are busy but your brain is free, like as you clean, commute, or exercise. You can even run the program through an Amazon Alexa-enabled device.
Each day’s lesson is only 30 minutes, so it’s easy to find a time to slot in your practice. Right now, Pimsleur is offering a risk-free 7-day trial. After that, $14.95/month gets you access to the method used by the FBI, Homeland Security, and Marine Corps for dozens and dozens of languages. Learn Italian this month, Japanese the next, then Polish, why not? | Get Started At Pimsleur >
