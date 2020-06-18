CHEAT SHEET
Arizona Sheriff Who Refused to Enforce Lockdown Now Has COVID-19
A month ago, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said he would not enforce Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s stay-at-home order because he thought the lockdown had gone on long enough. Now, Lamb is revealing that he tested positive for COVID-19 after being tested ahead of a planned visit with President Trump, the Arizona Republic reported. “Unfortunately, as a law enforcement official and elected leader, we do not have the luxury of staying home,” Lamb wrote. “This line of work is inherently dangerous, and that is a risk we take when we sign up for the job. Today, that risk is the COVID-19 virus.” Lamb says he was likely infected during a campaign event over the weekend, and now authorities are trying to track down everyone who had contact with him.