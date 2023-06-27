WATCH: Pink Bewildered After Fan Throws Mom’s Ashes Onstage

CHEAT SHEET
Pink is probably used to fans throwing gifts at her onstage, but one fan’s recent offering had the American singer totally baffled. At a weekend concert in London while on her Summer Carnival tour, what seemed to be a bag of ashes was hurled at the singer’s feet in the middle of her performance. “This is your mom?” Pink asked, according to videos circulating on social media. She crouched down and picked it up, hesitating to hold it out in front of her. “I don’t know how I feel about this,” Pink said before she walked forward and carefully placed it back on the stage. But she didn’t seem too fazed from the strange ordeal as she soon after continued singing her song, “Just Like a Pill.”