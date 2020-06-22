Pink Floyd Co-Founder Roger Waters Accuses Sheldon Adelson of Being Trump’s ‘Puppet Master’
Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters has accused American Jewish billionaire Sheldon Adelson of influencing the Trump administration and said that U.S. police officers learned the technique of kneeling on necks from “Israeli experts.” Speaking with Shehab News Agency, an organization with ties to Hamas, on Saturday, Waters accused Adelson, a major Trump donor, of believing that only Jews are “completely human” and called him a “puppet master” and a “right-wing fascist racist bigot.” Waters also referred to David Freedman, the U.S. ambassador to Israel, as “Greenberg.” Speaking about the death of George Floyd in police custody, Waters said that kneeling on a person’s neck was “a technique invented by the [Israel Defense Forces]” used in “murdering Palestinians” and spread to the United States. Waters was labeled an anti-Semite by the Anti-Defamation League in 2013.