Pink Floyd Sells Music Catalog for Nine-Figure Payday
Iconic rock band Pink Floyd just got $400 million richer as Sony acquired the rights to their catalog. Sources in the know confirmed the nine-figure sale to Variety on Wednesday. The deal gives Sony the rights to their recorded music, name and likeness. While the legendary artwork from their album covers is now Sony’s, songwriting rights were not part of the deal. According to the outlet, a previous deal for $500 million was in the works back in 2022 but was squashed because of squabbles within the band. Variety reports the fights were largely over Roger Waters’ antisemitic political statements. The living members of the band involved in the deal were Waters, David Gilmour, and Nick Mason. Late members Syd Barrett and Richard Wright had their estates negotiate on their behalf. While $400 million is an eye-watering sum, it’s not even half of the $1.2 billion the company shelled out to acquire Queen’s catalog.