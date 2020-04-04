Pink Reveals She’s Recovered From Coronavirus

CHEAT SHEET
Pop star Pink revealed on Twitter that she tested positive two weeks ago for the new coronavirus and recovered after quarantining with her family. Her 3-year-old son Jameson had also been showing symptoms, she added. The singer, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, said she has since recovered and tested negative for COVID-19. She said she was disappointed in the federal government’s response to the outbreak: “It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. The illness is serious and real,” she wrote. She plans to donate $500,000 to Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia, where her mother worked, and $500,000 to the Los Angeles Mayor’s COVID-19 Crisis Fund.