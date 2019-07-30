CHEAT SHEET
ACROSS THE DIVIDE
Pink Seesaws Installed Across U.S.-Mexico Border Fence for Kids to Play Together
Fluorescent pink seesaws have been built across the U.S.-Mexico border so kids on either side of the divide can play together. The seesaws are the invention of two professors and stretch through a metal border fence on the outskirts of El Paso in Texas and Ciudad Juárez in Mexico, The Guardian reports. An Instagram video shows kids and adults playing with each other on both sides of the fence. Ronald Rael, a professor of architecture at the University of California, Berkeley, said the installation was an attempt to bring “joy, excitement, and togetherness at the border wall.” He added that it was about finding “meaningful ways on both sides with the recognition that the actions that take place on one side have a direct consequence on the other side.”