Pinterest Bans All Weight-Loss Ads
NOT HAVING IT
Pinterest is forbidding weight-loss ads of any kind on its platform in a bid to make the site “more positive and inclusive” for all users. Aya Kanai, Pinterest’s head of content, explained that the ban applies to any advertisements that “discuss weight loss, reference BMI, or show before-and-after imagery or imagery that idealizes certain body types and features,” Glamour reports. In a separate statement, the company said it felt compelled to respond to an alarming trend: “There’s been a steep rise in unhealthy eating habits and eating disorders in young people since the COVID-19 pandemic started last year.” Other social media platforms like Facebook and TikTok have similarly sought to restrict paid weight-loss content, but Pinterest appears to be the first to implement a flat-out ban on paid ads. Users will still be able to post content relating to weight loss, however, provided it does not encourage any harmful habits.