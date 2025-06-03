Tributes Flow for ‘Pioneer of Australian Music’ Dead at 79
Australian singer Marcie Jones has died at 79 after a prolific music career. Jones, who started out as the lead singer of the 1960s girl group Marcie & The Cookies before going solo, passed away Friday, according to a Facebook post from her daughter-in-law, Lisa Asta. “It’s with great sadness to let you all know that my beautiful mother-in-law, Marcie Jones, passed away yesterday evening. I feel numb inside,” Asta shared Saturday alongside photos of Jones. “Marc, never again will there be our little outbursts of song and dance. You made me laugh so hard and always gave me great advice. You were a legend, an icon, and you will always be remembered,” she added. Following the news, the Australian Recording Industry Association also commemorated the late singer, calling her a “true pioneer of Australian music” who “helped pave the way for women in a male-dominated industry.” Jones formed Marcie & The Cookies with her three sisters, the group rising to fame with hits like “I Would If I Could.” Later, Jones went solo and sang alongside stars like Tom Jones and The Monkees. Jones’ death comes one week after she announced that she was diagnosed with leukemia.