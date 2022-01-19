Possible Pipe Bomb Prompts Evacuation of Oakland Federal Building
DEVELOPING
Police descended on a federal building in downtown Oakland, California, on Wednesday after someone spotted what appeared to be a pipe bomb in the vicinity, the Alameda County, California Sheriff’s Office said late Wednesday afternoon. “ACSO Bomb Squad is on Scene at the Oakland Federal building for a report of a suspicious device that looks like a potential pipe bomb,” the agency tweeted. “We are working with our local and federal partners to keep the scene safe while we work the problem.” Buildings in the surrounding area were evacuated and streets were closed off following initial reports of the device outside the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse around 12:36 p.m. Details remain scant at this time, but the alleged pipe bomb “looked real enough that they called the Alameda County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad to investigate,” according to CBS San Francisco.