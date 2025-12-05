Pipe Bomb Suspect Said He Believed the 2020 Election Was Stolen

The man charged with planting two pipe bombs in Washington, D.C. on the eve of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot told the FBI he believed the 2020 election was stolen, according to a report.

Brian Cole Jr., 30, was arrested on Thursday and is now speaking with the FBI, people briefed on the matter told CNN. Sources separately told NBC News that Cole told the FBI he believed conspiracy theories about the election.

It provides an insight into a possible motive for planting the explosives near the Republican and Democratic National Committee headquarters in 2021, according to CNN. The FBI has not yet publicly cited a motive in the case.