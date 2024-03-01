Pippa Middleton’s Ex Died From ‘Traumatic Head Wound,’ Inquest Told

Thomas Kingston, the husband of Prince Michael of Kent’s daughter Lady Gabriella Windsor and the ex-boyfriend of Pippa Middleton, died from a “traumatic head wound” and a gun was found close to his body, an inquest was told Friday.

The 45-year-old financier, whose shocking death was announced by Buckingham Palace, was found dead Sunday at an outbuilding at his parents’ country mansion in the scenic Cotswolds region of southwest England, the hearing at Gloucestershire Coroner’s Court heard. British authorities had previously said that police and paramedics were called to the scene just before 6:30 p.m. and said his death was not being treated as suspicious.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla sent their “most heartfelt thoughts and prayers” to Kingston’s loved ones in the wake of his death. Lady Gabriella, in a joint statement with his family, said Kingston was an “exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him” and said his passing had come as “great shock to the whole family.”

Senior coroner Katy Skerrett said at the inquest that Kingston had been visiting his parents’ home on Sunday where they ate lunch together. Afterward, his father took his dogs out for a walk and then came home to find that Kingston was not in the house, according to The Independent.

His mother also joined the search to find him. During the search, Kingston’s father forced his way into an outbuilding that had been locked. “He found Mr. Kingston deceased with a catastrophic head injury,” Skerrett said.