Pippa Middleton’s Father-in-Law Arrested for Alleged Rape of Minor

The father-in-law of Pippa Middleton has been charged with raping a minor, according to the Daily Mail. David Matthews was arrested by French authorities in Paris on Tuesday and charged with “rape of a minor by a person with authority over his victim,” the report says. The 73-year-old man, who denies the charges, has since been released on bail. Officials said the alleged assault occurred between 1998 and 1999. Matthews is a luxury-resort owner, and his son James is a London-based financier. James Matthews and Middleton—the Duchess of Cambridge’s sister—married last year.