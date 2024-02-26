This Delicious Coffee Replacement Promotes Balance and Vitality
Tea-riffic
Between meal prep, hot yoga classes, and finding your partner's "lost" keys for the hundredth time, you need a boost of energy to get through the day. Instead of relying on a coffee or soda for a pick-me-up, try Pique Life’s newest naturally-fermented coffee replacement—Nandaka.
Nandaka is formulated with high-quality ingredients like unrefined cacao (minimally processed for maximum flavor) and mushroom extracts (great for stress relief). Pique Life says its new coffee alternative provides calm and sustained energy, improves metabolism, balances hormones, boosts immunity, and provides mood and cognitive support. In short: Nandaka empowers you to handle the daily demands of work and home life.
Nandaka
28 Servings
Free Shipping
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.