‘Pirate’ Bans Robert Costa From Mastriano and Barnette GOP Rally
WHAT’S THE BIG SECRET?
On Saturday afternoon, a gentleman dressed as a pirate and wearing a black tricorn hat blocked Washington Post and CBS News reporters from entering a campaign event for Republican state Rep. Doug Mastriano, who is running for governor. In video clips posted to Twitter, CBS News’ Robert Costa approached the man, who wouldn’t identify himself, and asked why the press wasn’t being allowed into the event hosted by hardcore MAGA Pennsylvania Senate candidate Kathy Barnette. “No dialogue,” he told Costa, who asked the “pirate” if he was familiar with the First Amendment. “I don’t understand who you are,” Costa continued. “I assume you are security for Mastriano. Is that right?” The “pirate” merely mumbled for him to step back.