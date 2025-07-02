‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Star Dies at 65
Pirates of the Caribbean star Bob Elmore has died at 65. Elmore appeared in the 2007 Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End film as an executioner, and previously worked as a stuntman on the 2003 movie The Curse of the Black Pearl. He was also the Leatherface stuntman in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2. His co-star in that film, Caroline Williams broke the news of his death on Sunday. “My dear Bob Elmore has passed...” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of stars. Fans commented their condolences under Williams’ post, one writing “I’m literally at work crying right now after hearing this. Bob was the man.” His wife wrote on Facebook that “I was thankful and blessed to be Mrs. Leatherface, but even better, Mrs. Bob Elmore.” Although Leatherface was played Bill Johnson, Elmore acted out all the violent scenes in the film. The horror convention, Horror Realm, also posted a tribute to Elmore, revealing that he was booked for its 2026 con. “Awful news coming out that Bob Elmore has passed away. We were fortunate to have him as a guest at Horror Realm a few years back,” the Facebook post read. “We are sorry we won’t have a chance to be with him one more time. Our condolences to Bobs family.” Elmore’s cause of death is unknown.