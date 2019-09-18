CHEAT SHEET
Pirates Pitcher Felipe Vázquez Allegedly Told Cops He Had ‘Sex But Not Really’ With 13-Year-Old Girl
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vázquez admitted he had “sex but not really” with a 13-year-old girl in 2017, according to a criminal complaint obtained by the New York Post. Court papers say the 28-year-old baseball player told investigators that he drove to the girl’s house in Scottsdale, Penn., where they began having sexual relations in her driveway. The complaint says he described the victim as “already being ready” for sex, and then admitted they had “sexual intercourse inside of his vehicle.” The Venezuela-born Vázquez allegedly described the encounter as “sex but not really” because it was cut short, according to the Post.
They then allegedly continued to send explicit photos, videos, and texts, with the athlete sending the girl a text saying he wanted to finish the deed, as recently as July, according to the documents. The girl’s mother found texts and photos on her daughter’s phone and reported it to the police in Florida. Vázquez will face charges in Pennsylvania before he’s extradited to Florida.