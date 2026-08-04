Pirro Gave Trump a Show and Tell of Reflecting Pool’s Issues

The mystery of Jeanine Pirro’s oversized white box has been solved.

The top federal prosecutor in Washington, D.C., was photographed leaving the White House on Monday with a large white box and several bags after a meeting with President Donald Trump that reportedly turned heated.

White House insiders have revealed to CBS News that the box contained evidence to prove to Trump that damage to the Reflecting Pool was not the work of vandals after all, but rather the result of a shoddy construction job.

Sources told the network that the materials were evidence collected by the Interior Department that ultimately cleared Olympic canoeist David Hearn of a federal vandalism charge.

Hearn, 67, pleaded not guilty to a single count of destruction of property. His lawyers have said that Trump owes him an apology, but there has been zero indication from the White House that one is coming.

Instead, Trump has raged at Pirro over her decision to drop the charges. He said in the Oval Office on Monday that she had “choked” and “folded like an umbrella.”

CNN’s White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins said the sight of Pirro lugging an oversized white box from the White House was still “pretty unusual.”

President Donald Trump displays a graph entitled "Our Pool is Bigger than Skyscrapers" as he speaks on his renovations to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. Kevin Dietsch/Kevin Dietsch, Getty Images

Trump was reportedly blindsided by Pirro’s decision to drop the case, having not been informed in advance that prosecutors planned to dismiss the case. Trump and Pirro reportedly had a tense phone conversation over the weekend about the decision.