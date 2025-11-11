‘Pitch Perfect’ Star Is Engaged 2 Years After Divorce
Actress Brittany Snow and photographer Hunter Moreno are reportedly engaged. The Pitch Perfect star has been relatively private about her personal life since she split from Selling the OC star, Tyler Stanaland, after 3 years of marriage in 2023. However, a video uploaded by DeuxMoi shows that Snow’s The Beast in Me co-stars Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys may have let the cat out of the bag. In the video, Snow says something to Rhys and Danes, who gasp and say, “You’re engaged!? When did that happen?” Though the actress’ ring finger was bare, she had an eye-catching sparkler on her index finger. Rumors of Snow’s romance with Moreno began in Oct. 2024 when they were seen kissing in New York. Though Moreno flies under the radar, he is good friends with Selena Gomez and is known for his work as a photographer and creative director for stars such as Machine Gun Kelly and Brittany Mahomes.