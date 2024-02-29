Pitcher Tim Wakefield’s Widow Stacy Dies 5 Months After Him

Just five months after former Major League Baseball pitcher Tim Wakefield died, his widow Stacy has also died.

The cause of death was not provided, but ex-teammate Curt Schilling said in September that Tim had brain cancer and his wife had pancreatic cancer.

The family announced the “profound loss” of the 53-year-old mother of two in a press release sent out by the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.

“She was surrounded by her family and dear friends, as well as her wonderful caretakers and nurses. The loss is unimaginable, especially in the wake of losing Tim just under five months ago. Our hearts are beyond broken,” it said.

“We will remember Stacy as a strong, loving, thoughtful and kind person, who was as down-to-earth as they come. We feel so lucky to have had her in our lives, and we take comfort in the fact that she will be reunited with Tim, the love of her life.”

Tim Wakefield, a talented knuckleballer who who spent 19 years in the majors, died in October. He and Stacy had been married since 2002 and were active in charitable causes.