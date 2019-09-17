Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star Closer Felipe Vázquez Arrested, Charged With Soliciting a Child

Pittsburgh Pirates closer Felipe Vázquez, a two-time All-Star, was arrested Tuesday on charges of solicitation of a child and providing obscene material to a minor.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced in a press release that their investigation “began in August of this year after agents obtained information that Vazquez had a reported sexual relationship with a 13-year old female victim.”

That alleged victim, now 15, had an ongoing text-based relationship with the 28-year-old pitcher, the FDLE said, and recently received a video from Vázquez in which he performed a sex act.

Officials also said that Vázquez—who hails from St. Cloud, Florida—told the young girl via text that they would meet up for sex during the offseason.

Vázquez was arrested at his apartment in Pittsburgh and is being held in Allegheny County Jail while awaiting extradition to Lee County, Florida, where he will face charges.

“Several electronic devices were seized and will be examined as part of this investigation,” the Florida officials added. “Additional charges are dependent upon completion of forensic exams.”

The left-handed pitcher, nicknamed Nightmare, began his career