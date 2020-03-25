Pittsburgh Sanitation Workers Go on Strike Over Coronavirus Protective Gear

Read it at CBS Pittsburgh
Pennsylvania sanitation workers are refusing to show up for work until they are provided with sufficient gear to protect them from the spreading novel coronavirus. The workers protested in the parking lot of the Pittsburgh Environmental Services building for roughly two hours early Wednesday morning. “We are risking our lives, we could be contaminated as well,” one city worker named Sheldon White told CBS Pittsburgh. While non-essential businesses are forced to shut down across the nation, essential employees still have to show up for work everyday as the virus continues to spread. “We want better equipment, better protective gear, we have no masks. We want hazard pay,” White said.