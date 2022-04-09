Pittsburgh Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins Killed After Getting Hit By Car
TRAGIC
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed Saturday when he was hit by a car while training with the team in South Florida, his agent told ESPN. “I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Saturday in a tweet. “Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken.” Haskins, 24, was less than a month away from his 25th birthday. The young quarterback made a name for himself at Ohio State University, where he was third in line for the Heisman Trophy in 2018. He was later drafted by the Washington Commanders in 2019, where he spent two wildly different years before getting released. He was later signed by the Steelers last year.