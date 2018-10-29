Pittsburgh Synagogue Suspect Robert Bowers Makes First Court Appearance in Wheelchair

Robert Bowers, who is accused of killing 11 people in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre, was wheeled into a courtroom Monday afternoon for his first court appearance, according to a Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reporter. At the appearance, the judge read aloud the 29 charges against the 46-year-old—including 11 counts of using a firearm to commit murder and two hate crimes. Bowers, who’s allegedly responsible for what’s been called the deadliest attack on Jews in American history, reportedly requested a public defender. After the court appearance, Bowers was taken into custody without bail. A preliminary hearing will be held Thursday. “Our investigation of these hate crimes continues,” U.S. Attorney Scott Brady said after the appearance. “Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the victim’s families and with the community. And rest assured, we have a team of prosecutors working hard to ensure that justice is done.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10