Pixar Animation’s Superhero Family is Back for ‘Incredibles 3’
THREEQUEL
Americans need to break out their super suits, because Disney confirmed Friday that Pixar’s superhero family is on the way to save the day in Incredibles 3. The announcement came during Disney’s annual D23 Expo, billed as an “Ultimate Fan Event” where the company debuts its upcoming projects. Brad Bird, the writer and director of the first two movies, will return to the team to supervise and conjure the animated magic. Pixar Chief Pete Docter did not name the film’s upcoming release date, but the company may be trying to ride the ratings wave after family-friendly blockbuster Inside out 2 surpassed Incredibles 2 as the company’s highest grossing film ever at the box office this summer. The first Incredibles film raked in over $630 million at the worldwide box office, and was the fourth-highest-grossing film of 2004. Fans waited 14 years for the sequel, which included all of the original cast members and earned $1.24 billion globally.