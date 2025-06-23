Cheat Sheet
1

Pixar Just Suffered Its Worst Ever Box Office Debut

ROCK BOTTOM
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 06.23.25 7:21AM EDT 
Elio.
Disney

Pixar has just suffered its worst-ever opening-weekend box office bomb after its latest animated film, Elio, grossed just $21 million domestically. The space-themed family adventure, which follows an orphaned boy who gets abducted by friendly aliens, was overshadowed by stiff competition from competitor Dreamworks, whose live-action remake of family-favorite How to Train Your Dragon continued to dominate with $37 million in its second weekend. Danny Boyle’s cult-classic horror sequel 28 Years Later, meanwhile, also overperformed expectations to rake in $30 million domestically and $60 million worldwide. The underwhelming performance of Elio continues a worrying trend for Pixar, whose original films have struggled to match the success of its sequels in recent years. While the Disney-owned studio’s Inside Out 2 grossed over $1.7bn globally last year, fresh ideas proved to be a harder sell. However, Disney said on Sunday they are hoping Elio will follow the same trajectory as 2023’s Elemental—Pixar’s previous record-holder for the worst opening weekend, taking just $30 million—which became a sleeper hit and eventually made $500 million globally.

2
‘Bachelor’ Star Hannah Ann Sluss and NFL Husband Jake Funk Are Having a Baby
BATCH GOT BABY!
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 06.22.25 10:45PM EDT 
Los Angeles Rams player Jake Funk and Hannah Ann Sluss.
Los Angeles Rams player Jake Funk and Hannah Ann Sluss. Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports

The Bachelor star Hannah Ann Sluss and her NFL husband Jake Funk are expecting their first baby together. “We found out we were expecting during a trip to Dubai,” Sluss told People. “It was such an unexpected and joyful surprise! A moment we’ll always treasure.” The pair married last June in Italy. Funk, 27, who was part of the Los Angeles Rams’ 2021 Super Bowl victory, met the TV star after sliding into her TikTok DMs. Sluss, 29, admitted the couple delayed announcing the news due to her poor health. “We waited until I was around 12 weeks, once I started feeling a bit better,” Sluss said. “We shared the news at a family party, and it was the best surprise! Everyone was so excited and incredibly supportive.” The reality star said her health has improved. “The first trimester was all about rest and sticking to the basics,” she explained. “I had a lot of food aversions, and almost everything tasted off except fruit, which I’ve always loved.” The couple are now workshopping potential baby names. “(We) love the idea of choosing one that’s meaningful and tied to family in some way,” the TV star said. “Becoming parents is the greatest gift, and we’re just in awe of God’s goodness in this season.” Sluss appeared on The Bachelor in 2020. She got engaged to Peter Weber, with the union only lasting two months. In classic influencer fashion, Sluss has already done a deal with a vitamin company.

3
Johnny Depp Calls Himself a ‘Crash Test Dummy’ for #MeToo
OLD GRUDGES
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 06.22.25 5:28PM EDT 
Actors Johnny Depp poses on the red carpet for the movie "Modi" at the Rome Film Festival, in Rome, Italy, October 26, 2024. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
REUTERS

Johnny Depp had a lot to get off his chest about his highly publicized legal feud with ex-wife Amber Heard. In a wide-ranging interview with The Sunday Times, the actor fumed at people in his inner circle who he said did him “dirty” as the 2022 defamation trial played out over Heard’s domestic abuse accusations against him. “My loyalty is the last thing anybody could question,” Depp said. “I was with one agent for 30 years, but she spoke in court about how difficult I was. That’s death by confetti, these fake motherf—ers who lie to you, celebrate you, say all sorts of horror behind your back, yet keep the money—that confetti machine—going because what do they want? Dough.” Depp went on: “I was pre-MeToo. I was like a crash test dummy for MeToo. It was before Harvey Weinstein. And I sponged it, took it all in. And so I wanted from the hundreds of people I’ve met in that industry to see who was playing it safe. Better go woke!” Heard unveiled her accusations against Depp in an op-ed for The Washington Post in 2018, a year before Weinstein fell from his Hollywood perch and triggered the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and violence. Depp won his defamation case, but the jury also ruled that he defamed Heard as he fought back against her allegations. Depp is stepping back into the spotlight with Day Drinker, a film coming out in 2026.

4
Star Says Ellen DeGeneres Was ‘Creepy and Weird’ to Her
BE KIND!
Mathew Murphy 

Senior News Editor

Published 06.22.25 11:50AM EDT 
Ellen DeGeneres.
Ellen DeGeneres. Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainme/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via

Margaret Cho is opening up about her tense relationship with fellow comedian Ellen DeGeneres. “Ellen was really weird and not nice to me for most of my career,” said Cho, 56, while appearing on The Kelly Mantle Show podcast. “I opened for her in the 1980s, when she was a headliner in comedy clubs, way before her big fame,” Cho said of DeGeneres, 67. “So then later, when I would do her talk show in the 2000s, she acted like we just met. And I’m like, ‘B---h, what?’ Like that’s weird. We go way back. It’s so creepy and weird.” Cho said she had also appeared on DeGeneres’ show with David Bowie, where the musician raved about a Chinese Emperor outfit she had worn the night before. “She cut it out of the show. Which made me so mad,” Cho said. “The producer, who’s a really good friend of mine, had to call me and tell me, ‘I can’t believe she did this, but she cut it out of the show,’” Cho shared. “‘But you need to know that he was going on and on about your outfit. He loves you. God said your name.’ I don’t know if it was personal, maybe it [cut] was for time. But still, I’m going to take it personally just because I decided to.” DeGeneres did not respond to a request for comment. The talk show host ended her show with Season 19 in May 2022 following claims of a hostile work environment. DeGeneres now lives in the U.K. with her wife Portia de Rossi.

5
‘Melrose Place’ Star Files for Divorce After 18 Years of Marriage
💔
Mathew Murphy 

Senior News Editor

Updated 06.22.25 11:28AM EDT 
Published 06.22.25 11:22AM EDT 
Courtney Thorne-Smith (right) and husband Roger Fishman in 2007.
Courtney Thorne-Smith (right) and husband Roger Fishman in 2007. Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Actress Courtney Thorne-Smith has officially filed for divorce from her husband, Roger Fishman. TMZ reports that Thorne-Smith, 56, filed the divorce paperwork earlier this week, citing irreconcilable differences, after splitting from Fishman, 66, four years ago. The couple’s only child, Jacob Emerson Fishman, is now 17 years old, and Thorne-Smith has requested joint legal and physical custody. The Ally McBeal actress was previously married to geneticist Andrew Conrad from 2000 to 2001 and also dated her Melrose Place co-star, Andrew Shue, during the 1990s. She married Hollywood marketing executive Fishman in a New Year’s Day wedding that was so secret, even her parents and closest friends were left off the guest list.

6
Oprah and T.D. Jakes Deny Diddy Rumors: ‘Never Been Near a Puff Party’
WASN’T ME
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 06.22.25 4:32AM EDT 
Published 06.21.25 4:35PM EDT 
Oprah
Oprah Steve Granitz/Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Oprah Winfrey and pastor T.D. Jakes shot down rumors about their connection with alleged sex trafficker Sean “Diddy” Combs this week, with Winfrey insisting to a crowd that she’s “never been near a Puff party.” The crowd, watching Winfrey and Jakes chatting during a panel, laughed and applauded as Winfrey emphasized twice how she had steered clear of the alleged “freak-offs”—the term used to describe the lavish, exclusive gatherings hosted by Combs that often featured drug use and sex orgies. “Anybody who knows me knows if there is a party, I’m the first one out,” Winfrey said. Jakes echoed the sentiment, joking, “I stopped by Puffy’s house for 30 minutes to say happy birthday to him during the day at two o’clock with staff people and out of that came a love affair and all kinds of stuff.” Combs’ trial is ongoing in a Manhattan federal court.

7
Another Hot Air Balloon Caught Fire in Brazil, Sending People Plummeting From the Sky
‘DESPERATE SCENE’
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Updated 06.22.25 4:27AM EDT 
Published 06.21.25 6:24PM EDT 
Hot-air balloon crashes in Praia Grande, Brazil
Hot-air balloon crashes in Praia Grande, Brazil X

At least eight people have died after a hot air balloon caught fire while carrying more than 20 people. The balloon fell from the sky above the southern Brazilian region of Praia Grande in the southern state of Santa Catarina. Video of the incident posted online shows operators struggling to inflate the balloon in windy conditions before the fire broke out just minutes after takeoff. People can be seen jumping from the basket before the entire thing collapses and hurtles to the ground. “It was a desperate scene,” one witness told a local newspaper. Praia Grande is a mountainous region, popular with tourists for its similarities to Cappadocia in Turkey, and with a comparable enthusiasm for hot air ballooning. State Governor Jorginho Mello has described the event as a “tragedy,” and said investigations into the cause of the incident are underway. This is the second hot air balloon tragedy in little more than a week in Brazil, after an illegal tourism operation crashed in Boituva, southeast of São Paulo, killing a pregnant 27-year-old woman.

8
‘Sanford and Son’ Actress Dead at 95
‘TIL WE MEET AGAIN’
Catherine Bouris
Published 06.21.25 6:15PM EDT 
Lynn Hamilton
American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images

Lynn Hamilton, an actress who starred in Sanford and Son and The Waltons, has died at the age of 95. Her former manager and publicist confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that she died at home in Chicago of natural causes. In addition to starring as Donna Harris—Fred Sanford’s girlfriend and later fiancée—in Sanford and Son and Miss Verdie in The Waltons, Hamilton also starred in Roots: The Next Generation, Dangerous Women, and several theater productions, having made her acting debut on Broadway in Only in America in 1959. Hamilton made her film debut that same year in John Cassavetes’ Shadows, and appeared in two films starring Sidney Poitier, Brother John (1971) and Buck and the Preacher (1972). She was married to playwright and poet Frank Jenkins for 49 years, from 1964 until Jenkins’ death in August 2014. The couple worked on several stage productions together during their marriage. Judy Norton, who played Mary Ellen Walton on The Waltons, shared a message on social media about her former co-star: “So sad to hear of the passing of our beloved Lynn Hamilton, who shared her grace and talent with us as Verdie Grant. Godspeed. Til we meet again.”

9
Married Tennis Star Addresses Cheating Allegations
LOVE
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Published 06.21.25 4:43PM EDT 
MADRID, SPAIN - APRIL 23: Kei Nishikori of Japan plays a forehand against Aleksandar Vukic of Australia in the Men's Singles First Round match during Day Three of the Mutua Madrid Open at La Caja Magica on April 23, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Ion Alcoba Beitia/Getty Images)
Ion Alcoba Beitia/Getty Images

Japanese tennis star and Olympian Kei Nishikori has released a statement after allegations that he had an affair with a model. Nishikori told the Japanese tabloid Shukan Bunshun that he regrets making his “wife and children feel hurt.” He has been married to his wife, Mai Yamaguchi, since 2020, and the couple shares two children together, People reported. “I deeply apologize for causing discomfort to everyone who supports me: tennis fans, associations, sponsors, and other related parties, and for their concern and inconvenience due to my dishonest behavior,” Nishikori, 35, said. “Moving forward, in order to fulfill my role as a responsible member of society, I will focus solely on tennis competitions and achieving results. We will do everything possible to regain their trust.” The tennis champion was photographed visiting model Azuki Oguchi’s apartment in Japan last week, the New York Post reported. Nishikori and Oguchi reportedly first met in 2022.

10
Paris Hilton Pays Whopping Price for Fellow Celeb’s Home
PARIS’ PALACE
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Updated 06.22.25 4:29AM EDT 
Published 06.21.25 1:43PM EDT 
US socialite Paris Hilton (L) and husband US author Carter Reum arrive for the Recording Academy and Clive Davis pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California on February 4, 2023. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)
The socialite and her venture capitalist husband Carter Reum have a new home after losing their Malibu mansion to this year’s wildfires. Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images

Socialite Paris Hilton and her venture capitalist husband Carter Reum have shelled out $63 million for fellow celeb Mark Wahlberg’s former estate in Los Angeles’ Beverly Park gated community, the Wall Street Journal reported. Hilton and Reum were among the many L.A. residents to lose their home in this year’s devastating Palisades fires. Wahlberg’s property—a 30,500-square-foot palace, sitting on roughly 6 acres, with 12 bedrooms, a sports court, skate park, a five-hole golf course, a pool and waterslides—was purchased by a limited liability company from the Ted actor for $55 million in 2023. Built around 2014, the house also includes a wine-and-cigar cellar and a smoking lounge. Hilton posted about losing her Malibu home, which she purchased with her new hubby Reum for $8.4 million in 2021, in an emotional Instagram message. “I’m standing here in what used to be our home, and the heartbreak is truly indescribable,” she wrote. “This house wasn’t just a place to live—It was where we dreamed, laughed, and created the most beautiful memories as a family.”

