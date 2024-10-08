Pixi Beauty Is Celebrating 25 Years With a New Limited Edition Collection

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

25 years in business is a feat worthy of celebration—especially for a beauty brand. Founder Petra Strand launched Pixi Beauty in 1999 at her flagship store in Soho, London. The UK-based skincare and cosmetics brand has accomplished a lot in its 25 years, from partnering with Target to launching one of the first internet-viral products endorsed by bloggers (the original pre-social media tastemakers of the 2000s and 2010s), the Glow Tonic Toner, which remains one of the brand’s bestsellers.

In fact, even after a quarter century in business, the brand is still the leader in the “masstige” beauty space, a term coined for prestige beauty brands with accessible price points and often sold at drugstores. Unlike some of its peers, Pixi has managed to maintain its mass-market appeal (and sales, more importantly) in brick-and-mortar retailers while still cultivating an enduring fan following on TikTok, which is almost an oxymoron at this point.

Usually, when products go viral on TikTok, the size of the burst in popularity is balanced out by its short fuse and the limitations of trying to capitalize on that success fully before everyone moves on to the next trend. The product in question is often forgotten when the next product du jour takes its place, and after a sharp spike in viewership and search trends in the app, it all comes crashing back to Earth.

Miraculously, Pixi has not been the victim of such viral polarity—they’ve simultaneously maintained long-term popularity (and, more importantly, sales) and continuous bursts of strong social media stardom. Case in point: the brand’s On-The-Glow Blush and Bronzer sticks, which have gone “TikTok” viral a few times since launching over a year ago, but have sustained sales.

Of course, keeping innovation in mind, Pixi is celebrating 25 years with a limited-edition anniversary collection—and it may just be my favorite drop from the brand to date. The 25th Anniversary Drop includes three new color cosmetics products, and each is infinitely holiday-glam-worthy, along with a nourishing, on-the-go-friendly hand cream. Scroll through to shop the new drop below.

Pixi Glowin’ 25 Radiance Powder I have never, ever felt a powder this silky in my 25+ years of wearing makeup. This blush-highlighter hybrid feels like velvet on the skin, giving you a luminous highlight that doesn’t accentuate fine lines, pores, or texture—a quality that is surprisingly hard to find in powder formulas—especially at the under $20 price point. Buy At Pixi $ 18

Liquid Fairy Lights 25th Anniversary Edition I absolutely love liquid eyeshadow—especially during the holidays—and these limited edition hues are next-level stunning. The Olive-Gold hue is my favorite, but each shade delivers buildable pigment that blends seamlessly but stays put all night long once it’s set. Buy At Pixi $ 15

MatteLast Liquid Lip 25th Anniversary Edition Lip oils and glosses may have dethroned matte formulas in the last few years, but despite the fickle trend cycle, my loyalty to long-lasting liquid lipsticks hasn’t wavered. Pixi’s MatteLast formula stays put all day long without transferring, smearing, or bleeding into fine lines. Buy At Pixi $ 14

Hand Hero Purifying Hand Lotion Is this not the cutest hand lotion you’ve ever seen? Thought so. The non-greasy formula gives your hands a surge of moisture without leaving behind an oily residue. It absorbs quickly into the skin without transferring—a must when wearing silks and satins. Best of all? It’ll fit in almost any handbag, no matter how small. Buy At Pixi $ 12

MORE FROM SCOUTED: