Eleven More Women Accuse Opera Star Plácido Domingo of Sexual Harassment
Eleven more women have come forward to accuse Spanish opera superstar Plácido Domingo of sexual harassment. Last month, the Associated Press reported that nine women had accused the singer of sexual misconduct, and claimed he attempted to damage their careers when they rejected him. AP now reports that more women have come forward since the first story was published. They accuse Domingo, who is the general director of Los Angeles Opera, of unwanted touching, persistent requests for private meetings, and unsolicited attempts to kiss them on the lips. Backstage staff also revealed that they have attempted to keep young women away from the star because his alleged inappropriate behavior was an open secret. Domingo’s spokeswoman said the story was “riddled with inconsistencies and, as with the first story, in many ways, simply incorrect.”